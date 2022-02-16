LAPD standoff with possibly armed man in vehicle in Hollywood prompts lockdown of nearby school

LARCHMONT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff involving the LAPD and a possibly armed man in a vehicle in Hollywood on Wednesday morning prompted nearby Larchmont Selma Charter School to go on lockdown, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of Schrader Boulevard, the agency said. A SWAT team was summoned to the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
larchmontbarricade
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
TODAY: Rams to celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade, fan rally
California indoor mask mandate lifted, but not in LA County
LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults
Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to prevent release of some records
Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650 million movie deal scam
Rialto police investigating forceful arrest of 16-year-old
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
Show More
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
Local academy offers unique approach to teaching hair skills to kids
Judge is first Latina nominated to California's high court
Breakthrough treatment cures woman of HIV
Caruso says he'd bring leadership, management experience to City Hall
More TOP STORIES News