LAPD standoff with possibly armed man in vehicle in Hollywood prompts lockdown of nearby school

LARCHMONT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff involving the LAPD and a possibly armed man in a vehicle in Hollywood on Wednesday morning prompted nearby Larchmont Selma Charter School to go on lockdown, authorities said.Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of Schrader Boulevard, the agency said. A SWAT team was summoned to the scene.