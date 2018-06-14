LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police served search warrants at the home and a storage facility of a former USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct.
Members of the LAPD served investigative search warrants Thursday at the home of Dr. George Tyndall, as well as a storage unit connected to him. Authorities said the searches were done as an effort to collect evidence or potential evidence while they investigate allegations against Tyndall.
No one was taken into custody during the searches.
Tyndall is accused of photographing female students during pelvic exams, touching them inappropriately, making racist and sexually suggestive remarks and conducting improper exams during his more than 30 years at the student health center.
The scandal, which surfaced in mid-May after USC President C.L. Max Nikias sent out a letter to the university community, has prompted several lawsuits and investigations by the LAPD and U.S. Department of Education.
Los Angeles police said 52 women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Tyndall since the story broke. They've also urged more possible victims to come forward to further help their investigation.
Tyndall, who was fired in June 2017 following a yearlong investigation into allegations against him, denies he did anything wrong.
The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights launched an investigation into how USC handled the reports against Tyndall after it said the university failed to report anything about the investigation to the agency, as is required by Title IX.