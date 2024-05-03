Cameras catch man committing sexual assault on 81-year-old woman with dementia in Pacoima

Video caught a man sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman with dementia in her Pacoima home after she mistakenly let him in.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for a man suspected of committing sexual acts on an elderly woman suffering from dementia.

Family members of the 81-year-old woman tell Eyewitness News the man committed the acts Monday around 6:45 p.m. in the woman's apartment in Pacoima, and the encounter was caught on video.

The woman's son-in-law says the video shows her letting the man into her apartment after he knocked, mentally unaware of what she was doing. After checking other rooms, he returned to the living room where the camera shows him sexually touching her and making her perform sexual acts upon him.

"The video catches him doing things that I wouldn't wish on anyone," said the son-in-law. "There's a lot of elderly people in the community. This guy needs to be off the streets. It's probably not the first time and it won't be the last time he's done this, or will do this."

LAPD describes the suspect as a man between 20-40 years old who stands 5'8" to 5'10" and weighs about 225 pounds with facial hair. He was wearing a gray hat, gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).