LAPD searching for suspect after 2 women viciously attacked in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two women were seriously injured in separate attacks believed to have been carried out by the same suspect near the Venice Canals, and Los Angeles police continue to search for the suspect.

The attacks were carried out Saturday, with both victims suffering significant injuries, according to the LAPD.

The first attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive, police said. LAPD says a woman was walking when a man approached her from behind and hit her with a hard object. The woman was knocked unconscious.

The same suspect is believed to have attacked another woman in a similar fashion about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

The suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, weighing about 180 to 200 pounds, with short hair trimmed around the ears. It was unclear what the suspect was last seen wearing.

Police say the suspect left evidence behind after fleeing the scene, but no further details were provided.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is alerting the Venice community to these crimes to emphasize the importance of personal safety," police said in a statement. "Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons loitering in this area."

LAPD says it will increase patrols in the community as detectives work to make an arrest.

"I am horrified and furious to learn of these violent and abhorrent assaults on two women in Venice over the weekend," L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park said in a statement released by police. "As your councilwoman and as a resident of this community, I am calling on LAPD to devote every resource necessary to investigate these crimes."

Anyone with information regarding the attacks or additional victims is asked to contact police.

City News Service contributed to this report.