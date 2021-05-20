LAPD searching for man captured on video stabbing homeless woman in the head as she slept

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for the man captured on video stabbing a homeless woman in the head as she was sleeping on the sidewalk.The violent attack happened at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 25th and San Pedro streets in South L.A., according to LAPD. The suspect fled after attacking the woman with a steel kitchen knife.LAFD paramedics transported the woman in critical condition to a hospital after she pulled the knife out of her wound.Residents say the homeless woman is known in the neighborhood and that she always kept to herself. They say she often would feed two stray dogs.Police described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic male, about 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a black long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black shoes and one glove on his right hand.In the surveillance video, a steel kitchen knife in the suspect's hand is visible as he walks down the street.Residents and detectives hope the video will help in identifying the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton Area Detective Galvan or Officer Fuentes at (323) 846-6566.