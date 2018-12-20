Major Bust by your @LAPDCentralArea narcotics officers. AR15 rifle, handguns, $150,000 in cash, concentrated Cannabis Oil. STREET VALUE.... Almost $20,000,000 That’s right.....$20 Million. The relentless pursuit continues...... pic.twitter.com/mSbJyszOp1 — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) December 20, 2018

Los Angeles Police Department officers recently seized about $20 million worth of guns, drugs and cash in a major bust, officials said Thursday.The seizure included an AR15 rifle, handguns, $150,000 in cash, as well as concentrated cannabis oil.The total value of items seized was estimated at $20 million, according to Capt. Marc Reina of the Central Area.LAPD officials were expected to provide more details on the bust at an afternoon news conference.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.