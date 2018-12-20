LAPD drug bust yields $20M in cannabis oil, cash, guns

Los Angeles Police Department officers recently seized about $20 million worth of guns, drugs and cash. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Police Department officers recently seized about $20 million worth of guns, drugs and cash in a major bust, officials said Thursday.

The seizure included an AR15 rifle, handguns, $150,000 in cash, as well as concentrated cannabis oil.

The total value of items seized was estimated at $20 million, according to Capt. Marc Reina of the Central Area.


LAPD officials were expected to provide more details on the bust at an afternoon news conference.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
