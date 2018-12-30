Keeping LA safe is a team effort



A community member sees a suspect with a rifle in South LA & alerts the LAPD. The susp is detained & a search warrant leads to the seizure of a rocket launcher, TNT/PETN, 24 rifles, 12 handguns & silencers. Angelenos, let’s cont. to work together pic.twitter.com/SYSyrU1Nuf — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 30, 2018

Los Angeles police seized a rocket launcher, rifles, TNT and dozens of other weapons from a South LA home after a man was spotted riding a motorcycle and carrying a rifle.The incident began Saturday morning when a citizen flagged down officers with the 77th Division to report a man riding a motorcycle with a rifle.Officers headed toward where the motorcycle was last seen and found a man matching the description at a nearby gas station. They pulled him over after he left the station.Police say the officers found a handgun in the suspect's waistband and a rifle in his side saddle.The man was arrested on felony weapons charges.Booking records identified the suspect as John Menzies, 50. He was being held on $500,000 bail.Officers later executed a search warrant at his home in South LA.There they say they found a cache of weapons that included: a rocket launcher, explosive materials TNT and PETN, 24 rifles, 12 handguns and silencers.