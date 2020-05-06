Suspect in custody after striking LAPD sergeant on the head in Elysian Park, department says

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was attacked by a person who is believed to be homeless in the Elysian Park area Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The sergeant was taking a run on the trails in the reservoir area when he was struck in the head multiple times with a large rock by the suspect, the department said. A struggle between the two ensued before the suspect took his sunglasses and ran off.Officers located the suspect, identified as Danny Ramirez, nearby and he was taken into custody. The 28-year-old was booked for armed robbery and is being held without bail.Ramirez is a known transient in the area who has been arrested multiple times for violent felonies, according to a source within the LAPD.The sergeant was treated on scene and no stitches were needed.