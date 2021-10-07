Shots fired at police in downtown Los Angeles prompts search for shooter

EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired at police in DTLA prompts search for shooter

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night after officials said shots were fired at LAPD officers.

Several law enforcement vehicles gathered in the area of Arcadia and Spring streets as police searched for the shooter. SWAT also responded to the scene.

A nearby homeless encampment appeared to be the focus of the search, and police believed the suspect was isolated to a tent in the encampment.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The California Highway Patrol shut down nearby freeway off-ramps.

The southbound 101 Freeway at the 110 was also shut down due to the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countylapd
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers beat St. Louis in wild card, will face Giants in NLDS
Massive cargo ship a focus of investigation into OC oil leak
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
Man arrested in connection with rape of teen girl in LA
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
OC oil spill: Oil rig operator insists company responded immediately
Long Beach school officer fired after fatally shooting 18-year-old mom
Show More
Raising Cane's putting corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
California cuts red tape for tribes to operate ambulances
Los Angeles could be 1st major U.S. city to get a public bank
Popular Instagram fitness influencer reported missing in Duarte
More TOP STORIES News