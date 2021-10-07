Shots fired at police in downtown Los Angeles prompts search for shooter

Several law enforcement vehicles gathered in the area of Arcadia and Spring streets as police searched for the shooter. SWAT also responded to the scene.
A nearby homeless encampment appeared to be the focus of the search, and police believed the suspect was isolated to a tent in the encampment.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The California Highway Patrol shut down nearby freeway off-ramps.
The southbound 101 Freeway at the 110 was also shut down due to the incident.
