Stolen Maserati found being stripped in South LA homeless encampment, police say

Los Angeles police officers say they made a shocking discovery at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police officers say they made a shocking discovery at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police officers say they made a shocking discovery at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police officers say they made a shocking discovery at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers say they made a shocking discovery at a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles.

Officers from the LAPD's Central Division were conducting an operation Tuesday night in the area of Washington Boulevard and Olive Street when they discovered three people stripping a reported stolen Maserati.

All three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Additional details about the operation or alleged stolen vehicle were not available.