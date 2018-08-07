At that time an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred and an agent from the FBI was struck by gunfire. The FBI agent was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is deceased at scene and a firearm was recovered in the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 7, 2018

An FBI agent was hospitalized and a 70-year-old murder suspect was dead after an LAPD officer-involved shooting that occurred during a joint operation Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. as Gang and Narcotics Division officers and an FBI task force were searching for the suspect at a motel in the area of 41st Place and Central Avenue.The suspect, a gang member who had an outstanding warrant, was armed with a firearm when authorities located him in the motel's parking lot, police said."At that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and an agent from the FBI was struck by gunfire," the LAPD said in a tweet.The suspect, whose name was not released, died at the scene. According to police, he was suspected of killing one relative and wounding another at a family party last month.The wounded FBI agent was transported to a hospital with an injury that that was not life-threatening.A firearm was recovered at the location, police said.