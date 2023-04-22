In the first few months of 2023, overall violent crime in Los Angeles has dropped significantly, police say, but homicides and assaults remain at a high level.

LA seeing overall violent crime numbers going down but homicides still high

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the first few months of 2023, overall violent crime in Los Angeles has dropped significantly, police say.

According to the LAPD, overall violent crime dropped by 3% so far this year when compared to the same period in 2019.

The number of rapes and robberies has decreased compared to the last several years. But the homicide rate, which spiked in 2020 and 2021, remains high.

Many say even with a relative drop, crime is far too prevalent in the city.

"A lot of people are being victims of this gun violence right now at a rate unbelievable!" said LaWanda Hawkins, founder of Justice for Murdered Children.

"So when they say violent crime has gone down - I don't know what they mean. Because I thought murder was a violent crime and I thought gun violence was a violent crime. I don't know what crimes they're referring to - because murder is up!"

Aggravated assaults have been on the rise since 2010.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian says he's pleased that some categories of violent crime are down, but he says it's not enough.

"Clearly we have to continue to do the work of making people safer in Los Angeles," Krekorian said. "And that's going to involve, of course, strengthening the presence of LAPD but it's also gonna mean working more closely with communities and finding alternatives to law enforcement as well."