Ghost guns among 17 firearms seized from suspected gang members in LA

Three men were arrested in connection with the roundup of 17 firearms confiscated in Los Angeles.

Three men were arrested in connection with the roundup of 17 firearms confiscated in Los Angeles.

Three men were arrested in connection with the roundup of 17 firearms confiscated in Los Angeles.

Three men were arrested in connection with the roundup of 17 firearms confiscated in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Three men were arrested in connection with the roundup of 17 firearms confiscated by gang enforcement officers south of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The arrests were made Saturday afternoon and six of the 17 firearms were "ghost guns," according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Officers were monitoring a large group of people in front of 1300 E. 16th St. and determined that approximately 50 to 70 gang members were drinking alcohol and smoking narcotics on a public sidewalk, police said.

The suspects were detained and one person was taken into custody after he allegedly was seen attempting to discard a firearm. Another suspect entered a nearby warehouse, allegedly with a firearm, and then quickly left the location.

"A skirmish line was used to establish containment of the street and warehouse. Once containment was established, a team of officers cleared the location, but did not locate any additional suspects," police said. "However, during the search, officers recovered multiple firearms inside the warehouse as well as additional firearms in plain sight within parked vehicles, outside of the warehouse."

Police arrested Takierra Davis, 33, on suspicion of resisting a peace officer; Kentrice Panton, 35, on suspicion of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer; and Travion Anderson, 36, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the LAPD's Newton station at 323-846-5363 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.