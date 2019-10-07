1 injured after large crane collapses, falls onto several homes in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained after a craned tipped over and fell onto several homes in Long Beach.

The crane, which is the length of about two homes, collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The injured person was in unknown condition.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
