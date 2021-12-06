Las Vegas-SoCal drive time to improve under 15 Freeway project, Newsom says

There's some welcome news for any Southern Californian who has ever been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic leaving Las Vegas.A project to turn the shoulder on the southbound 15 freeway into a third lane during peak hours has been given the green light.Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the plans Sunday.The project, which will begin five miles south of the Nevada state line, will cost about $12 million that will come out of existing funds.It will start in the spring and should be ready by summer. Newsom acknowledges that a more permanent long-term solution is still necessary.CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that that project impacts the southbound side of the freeway.