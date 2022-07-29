Las Vegas hit by severe flooding after overnight downpours, strong winds, lightning

This flooding comes during the heart of monsoon season.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- Flash flood warnings are in effect Friday in Las Vegas after strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours struck overnight, flooding roads across Sin City.

Some people were seen getting rescued from their cars.

At the Circa Resort & Casino, visitors' cellphone videos showed water pouring from the ceiling and through a massive monitor in the sports book area.

This flooding comes during the heart of monsoon season. Sometimes desert areas in the Southwest can see all of their annual rain in just a few days.

But Las Vegas has been even drier than usual, leaving the parched soil to act like concrete during a night of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, at least 16 people have been killed amid devastating flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday, and he expects that number to "get a lot higher."

More than 294 people have been rescued from floodwaters in eastern Kentucky so far, and that number will likely rise, Beshear said.

ABC News contributed to this report.