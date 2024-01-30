New marshal radio traffic released in viral Las Vegas judge attack

The new recordings reveal several medical units were called in, including a biohazard clean-up crew.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Newly released marshal radio traffic is giving new insight into what happened during the attack on a judge inside a Las Vegas courtroom that went viral.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows 30-year-old Deobra Delone Redden leaping over a judicial bench and attacking Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthubench, landing on top of her.

Video showed her fall back against a wall. She reportedly suffered some injuries but was back to work the next day.

Redden had to be wrestled off the judge by several court officers, jail security and courtroom staff members, including some who were seen on video throwing punches.

"The judge hit her head into the wall, and I've got an inmate that's fully involved here," said a U.S. Marshal reporting the incident.

"We're probably going to need multiple AMR units here, and I'm going to biohazard clean-up for a lot of blood on the floor."

Redden is currently serving time for a conviction, unrelated to the judge attack. He's due back in court for the incident next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.