Security guard arrested in WeHo nightclub attack, LASD says

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest has been made after a man was attacked outside a West Hollywood nightclub two weeks ago. The victim continues to recover at a local hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says they arrested a security guard for battery causing great bodily injury, but did not identify the suspect.

The incident occurred on April 5 at about 10:40 p.m. when authorities say the victim tried to enter a nightclub in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard but was denied by the security guard because the victim did not have proper identification.

A fight broke out between the two and the security guard punched the victim once in the face causing him to fall to the ground, LASD said. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Alberto Vasquez. His sister, Gloria Jimenez, says he was with friends the night of the incident when they decided to go to Heart Bar where the assault allegedly took place.

Jimenez adds that her brother suffered a cracked skull and serious bruising. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call LASD's West Hollywood Station Detective Lombera at (310) 358-4028. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may provide information by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.