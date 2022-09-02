2 LA County Sheriff's Department employees suspended amid investigation into alleged fraud scheme

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County," the department announced Thursday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search warrants on multiple locations regarding "weapon law violations" and uncovered evidence linking the two department employees to the unspecified scheme, according to a department statement.

The department reported the investigation into the scheme and violations began about a year ago "as the result of irregularities discovered in the (carry concealed weapon license) application process."

The employees' roles with the sheriff's department were not disclosed, but the department reported they "were relieved of duty, and their peace officer powers were suspended" while authorities investigated their alleged involvement in the scheme.

"While disappointed at the alleged conduct this investigation uncovered involving department personnel, Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate employee misconduct and expects all members of the department to hold themselves to the highest level of ethical and professional conduct," the department said in a statement.

