LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash

By
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy has been killed in a traffic collision in Lakewood, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Villanueva said he was "saddened" to share news of the fatal crash, which occurred near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards. The deputy's name was not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighter-paramedics responded to the incident about 9 a.m.

"This is all the info I can share at this time," the sheriff said. "Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon."

First deputy on scene after crash describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was first on scene after Tiger Woods was involved in a serious crash described the golf star as "lucid and calm" even as he was trapped in the driver's seat of the mangled vehicle.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodlos angeles countypolice officer killedlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlos angeles county fire departmentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Driver of stolen car apprehended after chase reaches speeds of 100 mph
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
House votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
VIDEO: SUV plows into LAPD motorcycle officer in South LA
Several big rigs toppled over in Fontana amid strong winds
Show More
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Costco raises its minimum wage to $16 an hour
California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
Man shot inside Target store in Gardena after fight: Police
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
More TOP STORIES News