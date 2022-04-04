Society

LASD offers to help clean up Hollywood streets from homeless camps

EMBED <>More Videos

LASD offers to help clean up Hollywood from homeless camps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is offering to have his deputies help the LAPD remove homeless encampments off the streets of Hollywood.

In a tweet over the weekend, the agency shared that the deputies can help with the cleanup, despite Hollywood not being in their patrol area.

Villanueva compared the idea to last summer's effort in Venice, where the department cleared a major homeless encampment there after talking to various homeless individuals to gauge their interest in receiving government-provided housing.

That was another area within the jurisdiction of the LAPD, which has not publicly responded to the latest offer.

Villanueva's efforts in Venice drew criticism from some politicians and community organizations. A statement put out by a coalition of local advocacy groups said: "Time and time again, this approach has proven to fail in Los Angeles, and cause harm to people already dealing with crisis, trauma and the extreme lack of affordable housing across our region and especially on the Westside."

RELATED | LA County sheriff sends deputies to Venice, blames LA leadership for homeless issues
EMBED More News Videos

A political spat is brewing as Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva sends deputies to patrol the boardwalk and beach in an effort to crack down on Venice's growing homelessness problem.



But the sheriff said the homelessness crisis within Los Angeles city limits prompted him to take action, and accused Councilman Mike Bonin and Mayor Eric Garcetti of hampering the LAPD in its ability to do its job with regard to encampments.

"I'm not going to blame LAPD whatsoever," Villanueva said. "I think they can definitely do the job. They're more than capable, have good leadership. However, if they're hamstrung by politicians that don't want them to do their job, well, then they're left in a very, very bad situation."



City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmenthollywoodlapdlos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deaths of 2 women drugged during night out ruled homicides: Officials
Tommy Davis, Dodgers 3-time World Series champ, dies at 83
Metrolink to reinstate service to 24 in-demand lines, add 2 new trains
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Sacramento mass shooting
Kanye drops out of Coachella Festival, citing ongoing divorce battle
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping
Show More
Riverside Co. hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Firefighters battle fire at Garden Grove commercial building
Doubts about Garcetti's chances for India ambassadorship: Report
Jury weighs fate of 4 men charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
More TOP STORIES News