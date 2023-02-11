LASD search and rescue team members assisting in efforts to find survivors after Turkey earthquake

Los Angeles County search and rescue team members are in Turkey assisting in efforts to find survivors amid buildings that were leveled by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

On Saturday, Mike Leum, a veteran of LASD Search and Rescue for more than 30 years, shared dramatic video on social media that showed a rescue effort in progress.

"We can hear a woman's voice in the rubble in Turkey. She has a baby. Trying to get to her now," Leum wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet that showed a photo of the scene, Leum wrote: "Now an 18yr old male can be heard! The woman we heard is also still alive. Unk if her baby is. Prayers needed here in Turkey."

In March 2022, Leum returned from a mission to help save young orphans in Ukraine.

Leum was part of a team of specially trained volunteers on a mission to rescue disabled and special-needs orphans who have been adopted by U.S. families but were trapped in the war-torn country.