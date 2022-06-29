West Hollywood looking to push last call for bars back to 4 a.m.

The city of West Hollywood has voted to adopt a pilot program pushing back closing time for bars to 4 a.m.
The program would be carried out under legislation that is still pending in Sacramento to create a pilot program in seven cities.
Bill author Sen. Scott Wiener says those cities are Oakland, San Francisco, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Fresno, Coachella and Cathedral City.
Our legislation allowing, but not requiring, 7 pilot cities to extend their nightlife to 4 am just passed a key committee in the Assembly.— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2022
SB 930 authorizes Oakland, San Francisco, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Fresno, Coachella & Cathedral City to extend nightlife hours.
The West Hollywood council voted 3-2 in favor of the pilot program, though some residents begged the members to oppose the plan. Critics were concerned about the additional late-night noise and chaos that would be created in the city and its neighborhoods if bars were open later.
The last call might not apply to every bar in every neighborhood. The city resolution indicates officials can adopt restrictions, such as only allowing the extended hours for special events or in certain districts.
Wiener says the bill is designed to help bars and restaurants that have struggled through the pandemic. The legislation does not apply to liquor stores.
"Many bars and venues are still facing mountains of debt as a result of the last few years," Wiener said in a written statement. "Although we're now in a very different phase of the pandemic and the bars that survived are open at full capacity, many of these small businesses are still struggling. We need to give them every possible tool to help them survive - including allowing them to stay open until 4 a.m."
"Nightlife is a core part of who we are as a state, and our world-class bars and nightclubs deserve a fighting chance."
The bill expires in five years, meaning the program will be either renewed or discontinued at that time.