Travel

Latin America's landmarks: Before and after coronavirus images show stark contrast

A look at usually-crowded tourist destinations in Latin America shows empty beaches and streets where there are normally massive crowds this time of year.
By ABC7.com staff
Before-and-after views of some major Latin American landmarks show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has led to empty streets in those nations, as it has around the world.

Over Easter weekend, Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach is usually packed with people. Now the famous beach is basically empty.

In Mexico City, the street leading to the Basilica of Guadalupe is normally crowded. Now it too is nearly empty.

The stark contrast is also evident in the normally bustling streets of the Mexican capital and around the Aztec and Mayan pyramids.

The economic impact to these financial and touristic districts is equally tremendous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmexicobeachescoronavirusu.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News