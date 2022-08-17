Australian actress reported missing in LA was actually behind bars for allegedly biting cop

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Australian actress who was reported missing after a first date in Los Angeles was found -- behind bars.

Laura McCulloch, 37, was arrested Friday night in Santa Monica and was booked on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and public intoxication.

The Santa Monica Police Department announced Tuesday she had been in jail since the night of her arrest.

McCulloch's family, who live in Australia, reported her missing to the LAPD when they didn't hear from her after her date Friday night. They say she went on a date with someone she met through a dating app.

Her family posted on social media asking for help finding her.

Santa Monica police say officers were called to the popular Japanese BBQ restaurant Gyu Kaku at the Third Street Promenade after McCulloch, who they describe as showing signs of intoxication, threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child.

"While conducting the investigation, McCulloch charged at the officers while yelling expletives," Santa Monica police said in a news release. "Despite efforts to calm her, McCulloch continued to display aggressive behaviors. During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder."

It's unclear what role the date she went on Friday night played in her arrest.

McCulloch's acting career appears to be mainly in theater.

After McCulloch's family in Australia was made aware that the actress was in police custody, they posted that she has been found safe and thanked the public for their support.

Police say she appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, and her next court date is Sept. 15.