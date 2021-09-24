Lauren Cho disappearance: Search intensifies for missing New Jersey woman last seen near Joshua Tree

EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for missing NJ woman last seen near Joshua Tree

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators have ramped up their search for a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who was last seen three months ago in Yucca Valley.

Lauren "El" Cho was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying with her former partner.

Air and ground searches have been conducted since Cho's disappearance, but so far there's been no sign of her.

Cho is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

"We're hoping that will jog somebody's memory and provide more information for our investigators," said Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Missing person" flyers have been posted in and around Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley.

Maya Millette disappearance: Family hopes search will attract as much attention as Gabby Petito case
EMBED More News Videos

The massive search effort for 22-year-old social media influencer Gabby Petito has Maricris Drouaillet of Riverside asking why her own sister's missing person case hasn't received the same attention.


Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseysan bernardino countyyucca valleysearchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
SoCal weather: Inland Empires sees rain as cooler conditions move in
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
Parents protest vaccine mandates outside Glendale high school
Drought leading to extreme solutions to save wildlife
California boys Orson, Orrin West still missing 9 months later
Rep. Karen Bass plans to run for Los Angeles mayor next year
Show More
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
Popular Long Beach food joint closes because of pandemic effects
Draft of partisan AZ election audit confirms Trump's defeat
Deliberations underway in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial in NYC
Is there a fire in LA? Smoke from NorCal fires raises questions
More TOP STORIES News