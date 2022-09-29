Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel hit the ice with season 2 of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

A new coach, a new training camp... 'The Mighty Ducks' really are looking at changing up their game for season 2 of the Disney+ series.

HOLLYWOOD -- Josh Duhamel joins the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" as a new coach. He's a former N-H-L player who runs an intense summer hockey institute. Don't you dare call it a camp! Lauren Graham returns as the mom to one of the Ducks...and now the chaperone for the team as they head from Minnesota to California. They think they're going to a fun hockey camp; but they soon realize their new coach, played by Josh Duhamel, is completely intense and focused. Graham says in real life Duhamel is nothing but fun.

"He's someone I had admired and been a fan of, and we just really had a blast together," said graham.

The series is centered on hockey... a sport Duhamel played as kid.

"You know, I'm from North Dakota. You kind of have to! I just hadn't played for 33 years," said Duhamel. "I liked picking it up all over again. It did rekindle my love of the game. Now I can get on the ice and not completely embarrass myself."

Graham loves the chance to again play "mother hen" to this group of wanna-be athletes. And yes, art does imitate life!

"I do love these kids and I worry they will take their loss too seriously. I worry about this new challenge. And I do just want the best for them" said Graham. "And that's true in real life too. We really have bonded."

And as the series progresses, expect to see some bonding between the two lead characters.

"It's not an obvious romance that sparks," said Duhamel. "But it's a fun way in."

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is streaming now on Disney +.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.