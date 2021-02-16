Hahn says LA County has hit threshold to let elementary schools reopen

That doesn't necessarily mean schools will immediately throw their doors back open.
Some districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, have said they don't think they should reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated. It's not clear when that might happen but in Los Angeles County, teachers under age 65 aren't yet eligible for vaccine. Some teachers unions have also urged caution and more safety measures.
CDC, other experts argue schools can safely reopen before teachers are vaccinated
Still, Hahn said those K-6 schools which have obtained waivers or submitted COVID Safety Plans in advance would be potentially eligible to reopen starting Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many schools might meet those criteria.
LA County has officially reached the State's threshold for reopening elementary schools.— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021
Starting tomorrow, schools can reopen for grades K-6 if they have a waiver or submitted their COVID Safety Plans in advance.
"This is what we have been working towards," Hahn tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong."
The question of when to reopen schools is sparking more political controversy as the campus closures continue to drag on nearly a year into the pandemic.
