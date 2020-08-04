LAUSD reopening: Tentative deal with teachers union allows August restart

Among the sticking points resolved was the question of whether teachers would be required to be physically present in their classrooms to provide remote instruction while students remained at home.
The union, United Teachers Los Angeles, had objected to requiring their physical presence out of concerns for health and safety.
The deal says teachers have the option of being in their classrooms, but it is not mandatory.
Among other key points:
"We need to continue to balance three sometimes-conflicting objectives," LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "The learning needs of students, the impact the virus is having on working families and protecting the health and safety of all in the school community. Our commitment is to provide the best possible education, whether online or at school."
The two sides reached the tentative agreement Sunday night. That deal still has to be ratified by union membership and the school board. If approved, the deal will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2020 or until students are allowed to physically return to campus.
"This agreement will be brought to life by educators, students and parents. This (memorandum of understanding) is not an end point - it's a beginning," said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz. "We must invest more resources to create healthy and safe schools and to build on this MOU with responsiveness to feedback from educators, parents, and students."
In the meantime, teachers held a drive-by rally on Monday to continue their call for the safe reopening of schools. Dozens of teachers drove from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce building downtown to LAUSD headquarters, honking their horns and holding signs advocating for school safety.
"I worry for my students' lives," said teacher Canek Pena-Vargas. "I feel for a lot of my students who have already lost loved ones."
"I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to stand up for my students, to provide a quality education for them, to provide the resources they need for them and their families. But I don't want to go into a situation where we don't feel confident with the science that we can keep everyone safe."