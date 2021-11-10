12 more women alleging sexual abuse by former LAUSD elementary teacher sue school district

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twelve additional women who say they were sexually abused by a former Los Angeles Unified grade school teacher have filed lawsuits against the district.There are now 15 women who say they were abused as first grade students by teacher Louis Moreno. They all attended 96th Street Elementary School some 30 years ago.Moreno, who has since died, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery against minors in 1993.One woman, who didn't want to be identified, says she wants justice from the school district."This is a healing process for me and it's a healing process for my family as well. I want people to come forward," the woman said.LAUSD says it won't comment on ongoing litigation matters.