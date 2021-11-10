12 more women alleging sexual abuse by former LAUSD elementary teacher sue school district

EMBED <>More Videos

12 more women sue LAUSD over alleged sexual abuse by former teacher

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twelve additional women who say they were sexually abused by a former Los Angeles Unified grade school teacher have filed lawsuits against the district.

There are now 15 women who say they were abused as first grade students by teacher Louis Moreno. They all attended 96th Street Elementary School some 30 years ago.

Moreno, who has since died, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery against minors in 1993.

One woman, who didn't want to be identified, says she wants justice from the school district.

"This is a healing process for me and it's a healing process for my family as well. I want people to come forward," the woman said.

LAUSD says it won't comment on ongoing litigation matters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countychild abuselausdteachersex abuse
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News