Education

LAUSD board to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 12 and older

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD board to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District's school board on Thursday will consider making it mandatory for some students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes.

According to the agenda, the proposal would require "COVID-19 vaccinations for all students who access in-person instructional programs operated on district facilities, who are 12 years of age and older." The Board of Education has called a special meeting for 2 p.m. to consider the mandate.

The proposal would require students age 12 and older who take part in in-person extracurricular programs to have a first vaccine dose by Oct. 3, and their second no later than Oct. 31.

All other students aged 12 and up would be required to receive their first dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19. Other students would have to receive their first dose no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose no later than eight weeks after turning 12.

The mandate would apply to all district students, along with charter school students on "co-located district school facilities."

If approved, the LAUSD would be the nation's first major school district to adopt such a mandate. The district already has some of the most rigorous safety measures in place, including COVID-19 testing for all students and employees on a weekly basis.

People under age 12 are ineligible for COVID vaccines, since none of the currently available vaccinations have been approved for use in that age group. The Pfizer vaccine is approved on an emergency use basis for people aged 12-15, and it has full authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and over.

According to the county Department of Public Health, 60.8% of residents aged 12-15 in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 2.

All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslausdcovid 19 vaccinestudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop for 9th straight day
Video: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose
SoCal hot on Thursday, with possible thunderstorms
Arrest made in bus attack of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach
Sleeping 3-year-old killed when 150 rounds fired into NC home
Hidden camera found in IE school bathroom sparks parent concerns
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
Show More
President Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
Michael Constantine, dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94
Larry Elder's Venice event cut short due to angry crowd
Carl Bean, gay activist who inspired Gaga song, dies at 77
Oscar de la Hoya out of hospital after COVID-19 infection
More TOP STORIES News