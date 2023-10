The Los Angeles Unified School District is kicking off a week-long celebration for National Coming Out Day.

LAUSD kicks off week-long celebration for National Coming Out Day

The day, which is marked on Oct. 11, is a day to support the LGBTQ+ community.

For schools in the LAUSD, this is a week of action.

On the district's website, you can find a number of lesson plans and activities that can better support students this week.

Teachers will have the option to adapt lesson plans to better suit the needs of students.