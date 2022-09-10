LAUSD launches hotline to help users reset passwords after cyberattack

LAUSD says its seeing "improved conditions" as it continues to recover from a cyberattack that hit its systems last week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District announced its seeing "vastly improved conditions" as the district continues to recover from and investigate a cyberattack that hit its systems last week.

District officials said the ransomware attack was first detected by a staff member last Saturday. Systems were shut down as a precaution.

According to a statement issued by the district on Friday, LAUSD has launched a tech support hotline to help students and employees reset their passwords.

Last week, users - including parents and students - were locked out of accessing the system. The district didn't officially notify the community until late Monday night, although users had been reporting access problems for a day or two before then.

Many students and teachers reported continued difficulty accessing the system, but officials said that was simply due to the heavy volume of people logging on at the same time and being required to reset their passwords.

Officials said the system that was attacked related to district facilities and much of the information available there is considered public. At this point, there is no evidence of Social Security numbers or similar personal information being compromised.

Cybersecurity experts say if any sensitive data was in fact accessed, it could be sold on the dark web.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security is investigating the attack.