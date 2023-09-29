LAUSD robocalls have become excessively frequent, some parents say

If you have a child in the Los Angeles Unified School District, you're probably receiving quite a few robocalls every week. The calls are designed to keep families informed, but some parents say they have become somewhat excessive.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you have a child in the Los Angeles Unified School District, you're probably receiving quite a few robocalls every week. The calls are designed to keep families informed, but some parents say they have become somewhat excessive.

In an interview with ABC7, Andrew Sarkarati played one of the many voicemails from LAUSD that he has saved on his cellphone.

"Greetings families," the message said. "You are cordially invited to the advisory meeting elections ..."

"It's annoying," Sarkarati said, "But how else are you going to reach people that maybe don't have access to email?"

While he knows robocalls might be the best way to get messages out, Sarkarati and other parents say it can get a little excessive.

"To also be checking my phone, thinking that I'm getting phone calls from my school or LAUSD -- something pertaining to my child that may be an emergency -- it's sometimes an inconvenience," Allison Davis said.

The school district's engagement officer, Antonio Plascencia, says LAUSD officials are mindful of the frequency of messages, and only send them to everyone in the district if it's important -- topics such as elections, the parent portal, volunteering, and special programs.