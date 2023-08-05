LAUSD superintendent shares top priorities during Opening of Schools address

With the fall term just days away, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho delivered his Opening of the School Address, telling those in attendance the district is investing $1.9 billion in the 2023-24 school year.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles School Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took center stage at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Friday, addressing educators, students and their families.

"A new school year is upon us and with that is a renewed opportunity to change the lives our students, every one of them," said Carvalho.

The money will go towards a long list of programs, partnerships, tools, and resources to help students and their families thrive.

Carvalho said the district would, "expand programs including the importance of early education, dual language programs, special education."

As the superintendent touts this year's plans, students and their parents are also preparing.

"It's been a long summer, so we'll be glad to get them back into school, learning new things," said Jason Chatmon, whose daughter will be starting 1st grade.

Technology will play a significant part in the classroom as the district tries to increase teaching time.

The district is rolling out a program to assess students' reading and math levels and reducing the need for testing.

"We will reduce district mandated tests assessments by approximately 45%," said Carvalho.

During his hourlong remarks, Carvalho did not back away from taking on some controversial issues, including gun safety, book bans and the district's stance on inclusivity and acceptance.

"If you are listening to this and wondering if Los Angeles Unified will accept every part of you ... the answer is unequivocally unapologetically, yes," he said.