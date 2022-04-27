LAUSD adds days to 2022-23 school year in effort to help with pandemic recovery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has added more days to the 2022-23 school year in an effort to help with academic recovery.The new instructional calendar was unanimously approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday.The district will offer four optional days of additional instruction to help students catch up from any learning loss that occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.The LAUSD "has entered a thorough planning and design phase before implementing the accelerated learning days and employee professional development days," a statement said. "The planning will include determining which students will receive targeted accelerated learning time and creating a detailed structure of the program that will concentrate on core learning and strong interventions for students who most need support."Three optional days will also be offered to staff for professional development to help maximize success in the classroom. Those three days are scheduled for the week before the first day of school, which is set for Aug. 15.Additionally, families who opt out of the extra days can still drop their kids off at school and daycare will be provided during regular school hours.