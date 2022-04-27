Education

LAUSD adds days to 2022-23 school year in effort to help with pandemic recovery

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD adds days to school year in effort to help with recovery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has added more days to the 2022-23 school year in an effort to help with academic recovery.

The new instructional calendar was unanimously approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday.

The district will offer four optional days of additional instruction to help students catch up from any learning loss that occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LAUSD "has entered a thorough planning and design phase before implementing the accelerated learning days and employee professional development days," a statement said. "The planning will include determining which students will receive targeted accelerated learning time and creating a detailed structure of the program that will concentrate on core learning and strong interventions for students who most need support."

Three optional days will also be offered to staff for professional development to help maximize success in the classroom. Those three days are scheduled for the week before the first day of school, which is set for Aug. 15.

Additionally, families who opt out of the extra days can still drop their kids off at school and daycare will be provided during regular school hours.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countylos angeleslausdschoolsschool boardteachersstudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$18.8M settlement in fatal West LA Lamborghini crash
Barstow baby who died of alleged abuse had burn marks, police say
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
San Jose police ID 3 suspects arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old
Corey Gamble defends account of Blac Chyna's alleged attack on Rob
LA County sheriff on defense in use of force cover-up allegation
24 nonprofits band together for 'Giving Day' to tackle OC homelessness
Show More
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Family searching for answers after Army Ranger's death in OC
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
How green are electric vehicles? It all depends on the battery
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
More TOP STORIES News