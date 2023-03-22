Natural History Museum of LA County offering free admission to LAUSD students amid strike

Students will have access to free daily programming and have access to grade appropriate self-guided activities and lesson plans.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is offering free admission to LAUSD students and chaperones as district service workers continue with their three-day strike.

Many schools are closed as result of the strike, leaving parents scrambling for last-minute care plans for their children.

The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park are offering free tickets, which will only be available onsite at the museums' ticket counters.

The Natural History Museum and the La Brea Tarpits offers plenty for students to see and enjoy. For more information visit Natural History Museum's and La Brea Tarpit's website.