LAUSD superintendent, San Fernando Valley congressman discuss tech funding for schools

Rep. Tony Cárdenas of the San Fernando Valley and LAUSD Alberto Carvalho got a firsthand look at how children are benefitting from using technology in classrooms.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rep. Tony Cárdenas of the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Tuesday got a firsthand look at how children are benefitting from using technology in classrooms.

Federal money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund helped pay for tablets and other tech used at Andres and Maria Cárdenas Elementary School in Van Nuys.

With the debt ceiling crisis in Washington, D.C., Cárdenas says he's battling with House members not to cut programs that fund education programs, like one seen at the Van Nuys school.

Carvalho said the students who were dealing with the pandemic, are still in crisis today.

Watch the video in the media player above for the full report.