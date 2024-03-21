LAUSD unveils ED, new AI 'personal assistant' tool for students

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 540,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will now have access to ED, a new district-developed artificial intelligence app aimed at boosting students' academic success.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho unveiled the new tool Wednesday morning during a press conference, saying it's not meant to replace people.

"We have remarkably brilliant, committed teachers, support staff, counselors. This will never be a replacement for that talent, but this is a technology that becomes a personal assistant to students," he said.

ED can wake students up when it is time for school and let them know when their bus will arrive. It can also remind students of their class assignments, suggest reading materials for specific projects, and even lists what's on the lunch menu for the day.

"If students want to take SAT prep, or AP prep, they have that program in there, and you're able to have a session with a tutor to help you with your AP or SAT, ACT whatever class or test that you want to pass," said Biana Cruz, a senior at Roybal Learning Center, which has already tested out the program.

ED is available in 100 different languages, depending on the students' preference.

During Wednesday's press conference, Carvalho addressed security concerns, and the overall fear of AI technology.

He says the district collaborated with federal security companies and included filters in the programming to screen for any type of threatening language.

"There is no way that a student right now can go outside of LAUSD to look up information through ED, so the level of protection is absolutely guaranteed," Carvalho said.

Esdras Sajqui, another senior at Roybal, is embracing the new tool.

"I think if you learn, like, ... what it's helping you with, and what it's doing, I don't think it's something you need to worry about," he said. "I think it's a great resource, it's a powerful tool for all students, and I think you should just, it's good to accept new things, especially in this era."