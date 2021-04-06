LAUSD to open first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites Tuesday for students, families

The two centers are located at George Washington Preparatory Senior High School in South L.A. and Abraham Lincoln High School in East L.A. Staff from St. John's Well Center will administer shots at those locations.
On Friday, another vaccine center is scheduled to open at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park.
The planned opening of the 25 sites is made possible through a partnership with the L.A. County Federation of Labor and Northeast Community Clinics.
"We share a common goal - make sure all families with children in schools receive access to vaccinations, to help their children return to school in the safest way possible," Superintendent Austin Beutner said during a livestream briefing. "Federal, state and county health authorities have made commitments to ensure these school-based sites receive sufficient doses of the vaccine."
Although most LAUSD students were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine as of Tuesday, the district reminded parents that students must get a baseline COVID-19 test before returning to campus and follow-up tests each week after.
LAUSD's testing centers will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until April 25, officials said. For details, call the Family Hotline at 213-443-1300.