LAUSD to open first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites Tuesday for students, families

LAUSD to open first 2 of 25 COVID vaccination sites

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the reopening of some Los Angeles Unified School District campuses less than a week away, officials on Tuesday are set to open the first two of 25 COVID-19 vaccination centers for students and their families.

The two centers are located at George Washington Preparatory Senior High School in South L.A. and Abraham Lincoln High School in East L.A. Staff from St. John's Well Center will administer shots at those locations.

On Friday, another vaccine center is scheduled to open at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park.

The planned opening of the 25 sites is made possible through a partnership with the L.A. County Federation of Labor and Northeast Community Clinics.

"We share a common goal - make sure all families with children in schools receive access to vaccinations, to help their children return to school in the safest way possible," Superintendent Austin Beutner said during a livestream briefing. "Federal, state and county health authorities have made commitments to ensure these school-based sites receive sufficient doses of the vaccine."

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner provided a tour of a Venice elementary school to demonstrate the COVID-19 protocols in place when campuses reopen.


Although most LAUSD students were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine as of Tuesday, the district reminded parents that students must get a baseline COVID-19 test before returning to campus and follow-up tests each week after.

LAUSD's testing centers will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until April 25, officials said. For details, call the Family Hotline at 213-443-1300.
