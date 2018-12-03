Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at UC Irvine cancer center

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A marketing analyst for the University of California Irvine's cancer center is suing the UC alleging she was sexually harassed while on the job and nothing was done to help her.

Carlin Rae Motley alleges a high-profile volunteer had been harassing her for about a year with unwanted visits, hugs and kisses.

She says she sought help from supervisors multiple times, but to no avail.

"I'm coming forward not just for myself but also to protect other women who may be affected by him," she said.

The university released a statement saying: "We have just learned of the lawsuit at today's news conference. We will review legal documents once they are received and comment at the appropriate time."
