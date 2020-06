EMBED >More News Videos More businesses that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen across Southern California on Friday, but guidelines vary from county to county.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California landlord group is suing the City of Los Angeles in an effort to take away the protections against evictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.The lawsuit also targets a measure that stops rent increases for more than 600,000 apartments.The lawsuit says the protections violate landlords' 5th amendment rights and would cause economic damage.But property law experts say local governments do have the authority to temporarily ban evictions during emergencies.