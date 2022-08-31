WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Van strikes 2 people, hits at least 1 structure at LAX; driver and pedestrian hospitalized

KABC logo
20 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A passenger van struck two pedestrians before hitting at least one structure at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A passenger van struck two pedestrians before hitting at least one structure Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the pedestrians declined medical attention at the scene, while the other was transported along with the driver of the van, the LAFD said. Both were listed in fair condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Traffic at LAX was not significantly affected by the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.