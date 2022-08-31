Van strikes 2 people, hits at least 1 structure at LAX; driver and pedestrian hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A passenger van struck two pedestrians before hitting at least one structure Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the pedestrians declined medical attention at the scene, while the other was transported along with the driver of the van, the LAFD said. Both were listed in fair condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Traffic at LAX was not significantly affected by the incident.