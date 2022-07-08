LAX awarded $50 million grant under Biden infrastructure plan

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Los Angeles this week to announce millions of dollars in funding for the airport and other local infrastructure.Buttigieg said Los Angeles International Airport will see $50 million from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Long Beach airport is expected to receive over $10 million.The Biden plan is providing $1 billion a year for five years to airport infrastructure programs around the country.The goals include improving passenger access, increasing energy efficiency and boosting parking availability."This is part of a broader vision for how to make it easier to get around, including coming and going from the airport," Buttigieg said.On Friday, Buttigieg is expected to participate in a ribbon-cutting for a new Crenshaw to LAX Metro transit project.