LAX awarded $50 million grant under Biden infrastructure plan

Buttigieg said Los Angeles International Airport will see $50 million from President Biden's infrastructure bill. Long Beach airport is expected to receive over $10 million.
The Biden plan is providing $1 billion a year for five years to airport infrastructure programs around the country.
The goals include improving passenger access, increasing energy efficiency and boosting parking availability.
"This is part of a broader vision for how to make it easier to get around, including coming and going from the airport," Buttigieg said.
On Friday, Buttigieg is expected to participate in a ribbon-cutting for a new Crenshaw to LAX Metro transit project.