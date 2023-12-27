Protesters block traffic near LAX entrance, causing delays amid holiday travel rush

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of what appeared to be pro-Palestinian supporters gathered near the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday for a protest.

The group gathered at Century Boulevard near the entrance to LAX.

According to reports, the group was made up of about 40 people.

At one point, the group blocked the area from Century Boulevard to Airport Circle. There were barriers and traffic cones in the middle of the street. Moments later, AIR7 HD captured a group that appeared to be in custody.

It's unclear if they've been arrested.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information. Travelers in the area are urged to drive with caution.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.