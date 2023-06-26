20 dogs rescued from China's meat trade, on way to LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twenty dogs get a new lease on life after being rescued from China's meat trade.
The dogs are due to arrive at LAX this Tuesday.
The rescued dogs include 16 golden retrievers, two corgis, 1 poodle and 1 malamute.
After their arrival. they will then be sent to their forever homes throughout the U.S.
Their rescue was a team effort between China Rescue Dogs, SPCA International, Seven Golden Retriever Rescues and WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil.
The rescued dogs will also participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rue's Kennels at LAX, a nonprofit airport animal care facility built to help rescue dogs from around the world.