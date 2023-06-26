20 dogs rescued from China's meat trade, on way to LAX

Twenty dogs have been rescued from China's meat trade and are on their way to LAX to find their forever homes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twenty dogs get a new lease on life after being rescued from China's meat trade.

The dogs are due to arrive at LAX this Tuesday.

The rescued dogs include 16 golden retrievers, two corgis, 1 poodle and 1 malamute.

After their arrival. they will then be sent to their forever homes throughout the U.S.

Their rescue was a team effort between China Rescue Dogs, SPCA International, Seven Golden Retriever Rescues and WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil.

The rescued dogs will also participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Rue's Kennels at LAX, a nonprofit airport animal care facility built to help rescue dogs from around the world.