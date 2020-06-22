LAX adding thermal-imaging cameras, other measures to screen for coronavirus

Travel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport is introducing new measures aiming at slowing the spread of coronavirus during the summer travel season.

The airport is introducing new thermal imaging cameras that can check temperatures from a distance as people walk into the building. The cameras let airport staff check temperatures of passengers without having to stop each person individually.

"If you had to stop and check each one individually it would be a very long process," said Justin Erbacci, an official with Los Angeles World Airports. "There would be queues outside. It would probably be anti-safe because you would have a queuing problem and physical distancing problem."

If someone is observed to have a higher-than-normal temperature, the person is sent to a secondary screening.

The cameras are being tested initially in the Tom Bradley International Terminal and are expected to be rolled out later to the rest of the airport for the summer travel season.

The airport has also set up partitions and shields at reservation desks and more than 250 hand sanitizer stations around the facility.

Other rules and measures already in place at LAX include requiring face coverings inside the terminal; touchless faucets being added to restrooms; and more frequent cleanings in all areas, but in particular restrooms and high-touch areas such as escalators and kiosk touch screens.

Other rules and health guidelines for flying at LAX are available here.

