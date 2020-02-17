Plane lands at LAX after experiencing hydraulic issue, sending smoke out from tire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A plane traveling from Australia on Sunday afternoon landed at Los Angeles International Airport after experiencing a hydraulic issue.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at LAX around 5 p.m. after notifying Air Traffic Control as a precautionary measure. Smoke was seen billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, however, the aircraft landed safely. No injuries to passengers on board were reported.

"Safety is our number one priority and in line with standard operating procedures, emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival and guests and crew safely disembarked," said a Virgin Australia spokesperson in a statement.

It's unclear what caused the issues with the landing gear.
