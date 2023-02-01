Power outage at LAX impacting terminals, halts TSA passenger screening

Power outages are affecting some terminals and traffic signals at LAX. Officials say security screening has been halted in most terminals, so passengers are being advised to allow for extra time.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Power outages are affecting some terminals and traffic signals at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Airport officials say security screening has been halted in most terminals, so passengers are being advised to allow for extra time.

"Due to the power issue TSA has stopped screening passengers in most terminals so please allow extra time. Crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore all systems," said a tweet from LAX's official account.

"Most of our terminals are impacted by the loss of power and crews are assessing the issue. Some departing flights may be impacted due to no power to jet bridges. Please allow extra time and check your flight status as we learn more," another tweet said.

Despite the power issues, airport officials say flight operations are continuing as normal.

