LAX power restored after outage impact operations in multiple terminals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Power at Los Angeles International Airport and the surrounding area, including the Loyola Marymount University campus, was restored Tuesday afternoon after a brief but widespread outage.

The outage was first reported around 12:20 p.m. Airport officials said in a tweet that the outage was impacting operations at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

LMU officials said the outage was impacting the entire Playa Vista campus and advised everyone to stay out of elevators.

About 30 minutes later, airport officials said the power was restored.

Information on what caused the outage was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report eill be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyairport newspower outagelos angeles international airportcollege
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation orders issued after Norco fire burns 100 acres
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
Show More
El Camino College honors military legacy of Montford Point Marines
Long Beach students and parents celebrate re-opening of school playgrounds
LA Metro not changing cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns
1 killed, another injured after violent crash during chase in OC
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
More TOP STORIES News